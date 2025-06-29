Construction Stocks To Follow Today – June 28th

Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway, and Union Pacific are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that design, build and supply materials for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Their revenues and profits tend to rise and fall with economic growth, interest‐rate changes and government spending on construction. Investors often monitor construction stocks as a barometer of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.85. 12,464,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.46 and its 200-day moving average is $264.76. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a twelve month low of $207.48 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.32. 6,107,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.22 and its 200-day moving average is $492.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

