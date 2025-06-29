Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $168,790,000. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.