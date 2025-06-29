Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $413.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.48.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

