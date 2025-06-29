Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Aflac
In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL
Aflac Stock Performance
Shares of AFL stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Aflac Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.
About Aflac
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aflac
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.