Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

