Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after buying an additional 876,836 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,730,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%
BLK opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $962.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $968.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
