Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after buying an additional 876,836 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,730,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

BLK opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $962.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $968.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

