Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 4,036 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

