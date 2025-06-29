Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,305 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 404.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

