Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.21 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

