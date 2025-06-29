Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 377.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

