Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.11.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

