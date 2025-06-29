Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $463.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.70. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

