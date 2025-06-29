Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.83 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.