Comparing Warby Parker (WRBY) and Its Competitors

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Warby Parker to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $771.32 million -$20.39 million -182.43 Warby Parker Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 19.23

Profitability

Warby Parker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Warby Parker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29% Warby Parker Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Warby Parker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 7 11 0 2.61 Warby Parker Competitors 646 2847 2955 87 2.38

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Warby Parker’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warby Parker beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

