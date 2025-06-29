Comparing Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rectitude 0 0 0 0 0.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.12%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Rectitude.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Rectitude N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $11.88 million 4.51 -$13.45 million N/A N/A Rectitude $30.69 million 2.21 $2.49 million N/A N/A

Rectitude has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Rectitude on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

