Comparing Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) & Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Volatility and Risk

Omega Flex has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omega Flex and Webco Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $101.68 million 3.41 $18.01 million $1.72 19.99 Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.21 $16.05 million $8.95 20.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Omega Flex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Webco Industries. Omega Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.1% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Omega Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Flex and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 17.40% 21.09% 16.89% Webco Industries 1.23% N/A N/A

Summary

Omega Flex beats Webco Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, fabricating distributors, wholesalers, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

