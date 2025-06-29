Comparing Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Clean Energy N/A -27.30% -22.98% American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.82, suggesting that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and American Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Clean Energy N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.60) -5.52 American Resources $380,000.00 175.39 -$40.11 million ($0.49) -1.65

Foremost Clean Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources. Foremost Clean Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Foremost Clean Energy and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.83%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Foremost Clean Energy.

Summary

American Resources beats Foremost Clean Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Clean Energy

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

