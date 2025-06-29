Comparing Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) & Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) and Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carlisle Companies and Orkla Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 25.24% 35.93% 15.26% Orkla Asa 9.02% 13.32% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carlisle Companies and Orkla Asa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $5.00 billion 3.24 $1.31 billion $26.86 13.94 Orkla Asa $6.57 billion 1.64 $546.95 million $0.58 18.66

Carlisle Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orkla Asa. Carlisle Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla Asa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carlisle Companies and Orkla Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Orkla Asa 0 0 0 1 4.00

Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus price target of $461.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Orkla Asa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carlisle Companies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla Asa has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Orkla Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carlisle Companies pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orkla Asa pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Orkla Asa on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

