Comparing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Beyond Commerce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $12.06 billion 8.38 $2.47 billion $1.86 28.91 Beyond Commerce $2.59 million N/A $3.32 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

This table compares Relx and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Beyond Commerce 127.91% -55.48% 167.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Relx and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 0 4 1 3.20 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

