Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares comprises 2.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

