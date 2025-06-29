Colonial River Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.