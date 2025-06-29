Colonial River Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.85 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

