Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,515.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,004,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,250,371.34. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,592 shares of company stock worth $35,977,967. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.