Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires 187 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after buying an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,781,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,424,000 after acquiring an additional 204,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

