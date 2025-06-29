Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 373,100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,347.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $56,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4,449.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 145,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BX opened at $151.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.36. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

