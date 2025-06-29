Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,193.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 215,747 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 64,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

