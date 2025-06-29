Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,700 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 586,715 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 212,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $6,276,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

