Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 2,593 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after buying an additional 460,483 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482,977 shares of company stock worth $1,391,688,489 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

