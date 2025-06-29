Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,290 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $275,509.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,305,514.35. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $137.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.