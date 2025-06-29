Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

