Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Corning by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Corning by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

