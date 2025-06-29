Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
Diageo stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.