Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

