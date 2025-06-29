Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

