Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $661.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

