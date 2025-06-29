Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $111.35 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

