Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 497 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.