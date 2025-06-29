Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CINF stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

