Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Down 3.2%

Ambarella stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 75,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

