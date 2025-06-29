Charles M. Royce Sells 11,875 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Charles M. Royce sold 11,875 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $141,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,017.10. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RGT stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

