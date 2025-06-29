CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,629,000 after buying an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $385.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

