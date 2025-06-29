CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

