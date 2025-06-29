CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.