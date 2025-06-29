CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CAO Sells $209,580.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,540. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.0%

CBRE Group stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.