Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, resorts, and other gambling venues. Their revenue streams come from gaming activities such as slot machines, table games, sports betting, and hospitality services. Investors in casino stocks gain exposure to consumer leisure spending, tourism trends, and the impact of gaming regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $8.00 on Friday, hitting $279.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,373,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,369. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.63. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 13,951,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. 2,640,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,660. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28.

