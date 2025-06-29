Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

