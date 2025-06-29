Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,245,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,039,000 after purchasing an additional 619,931 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 322,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8839 dividend. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

