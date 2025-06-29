Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,512 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
IVW opened at $109.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
