Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,886 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

HDV stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.