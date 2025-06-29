Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $147.68 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

