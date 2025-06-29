Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NUVEEN SL TFIP worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NUVEEN SL TFIP in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP opened at $13.94 on Friday. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

