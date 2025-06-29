Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

